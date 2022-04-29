Griffon Corporation (GFF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went up by 7.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/21 that KB Home, GM, Ally Financial: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Griffon Corporation (NYSE :GFF) Right Now?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GFF is at 1.81.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

GFF currently public float of 45.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFF was 342.28K shares.

GFF’s Market Performance

GFF stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.02% and a quarterly performance of -12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Griffon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for GFF stocks with a simple moving average of -21.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GFF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GFF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFF reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GFF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GFF, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GFF Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFF fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Griffon Corporation saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GFF starting from Johnson Lacy M., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $28.04 back on Dec 22. After this action, Johnson Lacy M. now owns 14,430 shares of Griffon Corporation, valued at $70,100 using the latest closing price.

ALPERT HENRY A, the Director of Griffon Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $26.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that ALPERT HENRY A is holding 72,561 shares at $79,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GFF

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.