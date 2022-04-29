Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Just Got Our Attention

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Five9 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.33, which is $54.2 above the current price. FIVN currently public float of 67.29M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVN was 1.24M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.09% and a quarterly performance of -13.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Five9 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.92% for FIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -28.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $160 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVN reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for FIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FIVN, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

FIVN Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.32. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw -24.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.74 back on Apr 18. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 79,088 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $1,087,398 using the latest closing price.

Trollope Rowan M, the Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $116.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Trollope Rowan M is holding 29,002 shares at $233,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.25 for the present operating margin

+54.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.