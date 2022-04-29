EQRx Inc. (EQRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) went up by 12.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 21.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ :EQRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EQRx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.60, which is $0.21 above the current price. EQRX currently public float of 407.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQRX was 1.39M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX stocks went up by 21.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.50% and a quarterly performance of 28.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for EQRx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.61% for EQRX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQRX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQRX reach a price target of $5.60. The rating they have provided for EQRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

EQRX Trading at 39.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +21.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 43.04.