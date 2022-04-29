DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s stock price has collected -4.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.46, which is $14.23 above the current price. XRAY currently public float of 214.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 2.41M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -4.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.18% and a quarterly performance of -23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.00% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -27.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRAY reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for XRAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRAY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

XRAY Trading at -19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.73. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from Casey Donald M Jr., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Dec 01. After this action, Casey Donald M Jr. now owns 52,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $995,600 using the latest closing price.

Yankie Lisa, the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 1,903 shares at $52.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Yankie Lisa is holding 21,825 shares at $100,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+55.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.