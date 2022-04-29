Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)?

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) went up by 29.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.71. The company’s stock price has collected -12.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OPNT) Right Now?

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPNT is at 0.61.

OPNT currently public float of 4.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPNT was 65.16K shares.

OPNT’s Market Performance

OPNT stocks went down by -12.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.93% and a quarterly performance of -28.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.79% for OPNT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OPNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $42 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

OPNT Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPNT rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -45.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPNT starting from Skolnick Phil, who sale 1,518 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 27. After this action, Skolnick Phil now owns 22,445 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $39,756 using the latest closing price.

CRYSTAL ROGER, the Chief Executive Officer of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,995 shares at $26.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that CRYSTAL ROGER is holding 78,488 shares at $52,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+81.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +6.30. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.