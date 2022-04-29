Can T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Remain Competitive?

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) went down by -11.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 106.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ :IDAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for T Stamp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IDAI currently public float of 15.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDAI was 910.12K shares.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI stocks went up by 106.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 105.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.78% for T Stamp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 77.22% for IDAI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.82% for the last 200 days.

IDAI Trading at 48.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.85%, as shares surge +82.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +119.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-241.74 for the present operating margin

+53.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -246.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.