BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went down by -5.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.84. The company’s stock price has collected -22.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIT Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.89. BTCM currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 439.18K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went down by -22.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.75% and a quarterly performance of -44.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.78% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -72.34% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -39.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -43.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM fell by -22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4125. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -73.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -3.90. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.