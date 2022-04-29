Bank of Montreal (BMO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.77. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Bank of Montreal to Buy BNP Paribas’s U.S. Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE :BMO) Right Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMO is at 1.17.

The average price from analysts is $153.67, which is $18.74 above the current price. BMO currently public float of 648.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMO was 895.95K shares.

BMO’s Market Performance

BMO stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly performance of -3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Bank of Montreal. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.30% for BMO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

BMO Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.62. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +23.97. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.