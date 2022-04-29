Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s stock price has collected -18.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ :CDMO) Right Now?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $15.9 above the current price. CDMO currently public float of 60.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDMO was 566.87K shares.

CDMO’s Market Performance

CDMO stocks went down by -18.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.34% and a quarterly performance of -15.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Avid Bioservices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.85% for CDMO stocks with a simple moving average of -40.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDMO reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CDMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDMO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

CDMO Trading at -27.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -33.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO fell by -18.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.16. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc. saw -51.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Ziebell Mark R, who sale 368 shares at the price of $18.56 back on Apr 11. After this action, Ziebell Mark R now owns 8,103 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc., valued at $6,831 using the latest closing price.

Hart Daniel R, the Chief Financial Officer of Avid Bioservices Inc., sale 726 shares at $18.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Hart Daniel R is holding 28,770 shares at $13,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.77 for the present operating margin

+30.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at +11.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 152.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.