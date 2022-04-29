AMETEK Inc. (AME) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.07. The company’s stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE :AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for AMETEK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.86, which is $34.23 above the current price. AME currently public float of 230.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AME was 1.04M shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of -3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for AMETEK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for AME stocks with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $159 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $166, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AME, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AME Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.05. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw -12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from AMATO THOMAS A, who sale 615 shares at the price of $133.03 back on Mar 28. After this action, AMATO THOMAS A now owns 9,560 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $81,814 using the latest closing price.

Conti Anthony James, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 5,160 shares at $133.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Conti Anthony James is holding 26,078 shares at $688,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+37.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +17.85. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.