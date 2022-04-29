AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) went down by -10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected -18.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ :AGRI) Right Now?

AGRI currently public float of 12.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRI was 9.43M shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stocks went down by -18.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.94% and a quarterly performance of 63.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.27% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.98% for AGRI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.33% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -42.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

Equity return is now at value -504.70, with -89.80 for asset returns.