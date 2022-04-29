A Lesson to Learn: Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :JYAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jiya Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JYAC currently public float of 10.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JYAC was 46.07K shares.

JYAC’s Market Performance

JYAC stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.10% for Jiya Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.25% for JYAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

JYAC Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYAC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Jiya Acquisition Corp. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JYAC

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.