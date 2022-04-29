A Lesson to Learn: Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) went up by 51.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.18. The company’s stock price has collected -14.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :DUO) Right Now?

DUO currently public float of 45.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUO was 2.46M shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO stocks went down by -14.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.38% and a quarterly performance of -27.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.96% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.81% for DUO stocks with a simple moving average of -56.50% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +33.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3082. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -46.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.22 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -8.99. The total capital return value is set at -11.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.22. Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.