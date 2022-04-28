Why Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected -9.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.76, which is $2.53 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 14.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.20M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went down by -9.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.06% and a quarterly performance of -56.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.03% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.85% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -80.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -37.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6984. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -72.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.