Why Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.19. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ :GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.06.

GLPI currently public float of 234.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLPI was 1.29M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of 3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for GLPI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $54 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

GLPI Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.59. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Moore Brandon John, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $48.21 back on Apr 21. After this action, Moore Brandon John now owns 191,993 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $144,630 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 194,993 shares at $225,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.42 for the present operating margin

+74.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +43.88. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.