Why Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.18. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Shares of Cancer Researchers Exact Sciences and Invitae Are Sliding. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.44, which is $48.73 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 172.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.79M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.05% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXAS, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.53. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 2,816 shares at the price of $76.69 back on Mar 01. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 85,762 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $215,959 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 14,299 shares at $76.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 930,984 shares at $1,096,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.27 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -33.71. Equity return is now at value -17.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.