We Analyzed the Future Direction of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), Here is What We Found

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/21 that Snap, Intel, Mattel, Silicon Laboratories: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $180.33, which is $67.96 above the current price. SLAB currently public float of 37.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 431.73K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly performance of -16.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Silicon Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLAB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

SLAB Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.53. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw -35.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Richardson Nina, who sale 473 shares at the price of $129.60 back on Apr 22. After this action, Richardson Nina now owns 8,171 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $61,301 using the latest closing price.

Tolany Brandon, the SR VP of Worldwide Sales of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 986 shares at $157.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Tolany Brandon is holding 23,638 shares at $155,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.56 for the present operating margin

+52.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at -8.03. Equity return is now at value 116.10, with 81.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.