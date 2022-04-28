We Analyzed the Future Direction of O-I Glass Inc. (OI), Here is What We Found

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.57.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

OI currently public float of 154.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 1.06M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went down by -2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for O-I Glass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.34% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to OI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

OI Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.