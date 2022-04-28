We Analyzed the Future Direction of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), Here is What We Found

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went down by -19.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s stock price has collected -11.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX :BDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDR is at 0.32.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BDR currently public float of 7.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDR was 624.55K shares.

BDR’s Market Performance

BDR stocks went down by -11.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.10% and a quarterly performance of 14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.61% for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.78% for BDR stocks with a simple moving average of -54.54% for the last 200 days.

BDR Trading at -33.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.38%, as shares sank -40.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDR fell by -34.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5748. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. saw -18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDR starting from WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ now owns 228,507 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., valued at $21,801 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, the Director of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ is holding 248,507 shares at $11,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+37.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.