United Rentals Inc. (URI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s stock price has collected -12.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/21 that Intellia, Virgin Galactic, Carnival, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for United Rentals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $421.81, which is $95.98 above the current price. URI currently public float of 71.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 711.21K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went down by -12.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.80% and a quarterly performance of 0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for United Rentals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.46% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $425 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to URI, setting the target price at $317 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

URI Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.81. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw -6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM, who sale 1,652 shares at the price of $323.41 back on Mar 14. After this action, PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM now owns 15,942 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $534,276 using the latest closing price.

PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of United Rentals Inc., sale 6,325 shares at $315.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM is holding 17,184 shares at $1,992,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +14.27. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.