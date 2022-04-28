The Chart for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/22 that EA Will Stand Fine Alone

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.58, which is $41.05 above the current price. EA currently public float of 279.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 2.04M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.33% and a quarterly performance of -6.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Electronic Arts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.04% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $157 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EA, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

EA Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.64. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Schatz Jacob J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $122.34 back on Apr 18. After this action, Schatz Jacob J. now owns 14,468 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $122,340 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $126.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 20,317 shares at $101,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.10 for the present operating margin

+73.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +14.79. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 16.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.