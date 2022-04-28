The Chart for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected -6.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE :AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Adecoagro S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.10, which is $2.61 above the current price. AGRO currently public float of 63.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRO was 1.66M shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 57.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Adecoagro S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for AGRO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.35% for the last 200 days.

AGRO Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.39 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +12.46. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.