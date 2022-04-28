Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) went up by 20.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s stock price has collected -5.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :RCMT) Right Now?

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCMT is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RCM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is -$2.48 below the current price. RCMT currently public float of 6.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCMT was 79.49K shares.

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCMT stocks went down by -5.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.36% and a quarterly performance of 79.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 221.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for RCM Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.15% for RCMT stocks with a simple moving average of 104.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCMT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RCMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2017.

Boenning & Scattergood gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to RCMT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

RCMT Trading at 52.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +66.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT rose by +24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, RCM Technologies Inc. saw 65.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.91 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies Inc. stands at +5.39. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.