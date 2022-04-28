NetApp Inc. (NTAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that NetApp Stock Tumbles. It’s Facing Margin Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.55, which is $23.39 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 221.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.86M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.44% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for NetApp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.01% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $91 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.65. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $75.50 back on Apr 18. After this action, Kurian George now owns 130,576 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $320,875 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the CEO of NetApp Inc., sale 4,250 shares at $89.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Kurian George is holding 134,826 shares at $381,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+66.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.99. Equity return is now at value 132.90, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 401.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.07. Total debt to assets is 29.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.