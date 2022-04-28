MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Just Got Our Attention

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) went up by 11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.89. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ :MXL) Right Now?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 2.05.

MXL currently public float of 70.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 593.96K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.03% and a quarterly performance of -24.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for MaxLinear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $66 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to MXL, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

MXL Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.00. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -41.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from Torgerson William, who sale 15,704 shares at the price of $52.68 back on Mar 14. After this action, Torgerson William now owns 69,982 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $827,353 using the latest closing price.

Torgerson William, the VP/GM, Broadband Group of MaxLinear Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $56.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Torgerson William is holding 85,686 shares at $898,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+52.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at +4.70. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.