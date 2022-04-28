Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s stock price has collected -5.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SPPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.60, which is $4.72 above the current price. SPPI currently public float of 140.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPPI was 4.27M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI stocks went down by -5.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.44% and a quarterly performance of -7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.52% for SPPI stocks with a simple moving average of -48.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -35.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0926. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from LEBEL FRANCOIS, who sale 1,367 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Apr 05. After this action, LEBEL FRANCOIS now owns 252,513 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,927 using the latest closing price.

LEBEL FRANCOIS, the Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,205 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that LEBEL FRANCOIS is holding 253,880 shares at $1,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -177.20, with -103.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.