Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went down by -4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $7.12 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 150.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.08M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went down by -7.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly performance of -14.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.37% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of -27.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $21 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HAYW, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw -40.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Alberta Investment Management , who sale 1,385,304 shares at the price of $19.80 back on Jan 24. After this action, Alberta Investment Management now owns 35,391,391 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $27,429,019 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 2,694,696 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 4,002,471 shares at $53,354,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.