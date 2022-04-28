Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ :ABCB) Right Now?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABCB is at 1.19.

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $14.89 above the current price. ABCB currently public float of 65.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABCB was 500.41K shares.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.99% and a quarterly performance of -17.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Ameris Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for ABCB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $56 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABCB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

ABCB Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.65. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Veal Jimmy D, who sale 733 shares at the price of $48.64 back on Dec 10. After this action, Veal Jimmy D now owns 13,693 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $35,653 using the latest closing price.

Veal Jimmy D, the Director of Ameris Bancorp, sale 973 shares at $48.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Veal Jimmy D is holding 86,465 shares at $47,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.