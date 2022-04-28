Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)? – News Heater
Home  »  Business   »  Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Union Pacific ...

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that Union Pacific Posts Earnings Beat but Says Rising Fuel Costs to Pressure 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Union Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $273.74, which is $36.43 above the current price. UNP currently public float of 626.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 3.75M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.00% and a quarterly performance of -3.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.01% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $267 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $258. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to UNP, setting the target price at $258 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

UNP Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.44. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Rocker Kenyatta G, who sale 4,018 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Rocker Kenyatta G now owns 41,177 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $1,004,500 using the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 2,510 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 34,111 shares at $614,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +42.83 for the present operating margin
  • +48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +29.92. Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 10.80 for asset returns.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team have gathered the five best SPAC stocks to buy now with huge returns. The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) does not have commercial operations and is formed solely to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) or to acquire another company. The Stocks we have discussed in this video are SoFi Technologies (SOFI Stock), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS Stock), Skillz (SKLZ Stock), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN Stock), and Grab Holdings (GRAB Stock). We are living in the era of SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies. SPACs have been one of the trendiest investment vehicles in the stock market over the past two years. SPACs are public entities created specifically to merge with private companies to take them public. We have gathered the five best SPAC stocks to buy now. A measure of their popularity can be seen in the fact that there were just 59 SPAC IPOs in 2019, but that increased to 248 in 2020 and 613 in 2021. But a broader economic trend over the past year has led to a steady sell-off of high-growth and speculative stocks. That makes SPAC stocks a pretty risky investment. We believe it will take time for investors to understand the nature of SPAC stocks. In the long run, good SPAC projects will emerge as the winner. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - SoFi Technologies (SOFI Stock) 2:54 - Hims & Hers Health (HIMS Stock) 4:51 - Skillz (SKLZ Stock) 6:40 - Opendoor Technologies (OPEN Stock) 8:20 - Grab Holdings (GRAB Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- SoFi Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOFI/ Hims & Hers Health : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HIMS/ Skillz : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SKLZ/ Opendoor Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OPEN/ Grab Holdings: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GRAB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SPACstocks, #SpecialPurposeAcquisitionCompany, #Investing
Five Best SPAC Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns | Special Purpose Acquisition Company
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_hVRpC_nnIBk
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with another exciting video on penny stocks. We have compiled the five best penny stocks to buy now under $1 for long term. The stocks we have mentioned in this video are Inpixon (INPX Stock), Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN Stock), Camber Energy (CEI Stock), Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) and, Verb Technology (VERB Stock). If you’re comfortable with the risks, then penny stocks could be a good addition to your portfolio. And, with risks there are opportunities that you can maximize. Penny stocks under $1. Penny stocks are notorious for their wild swings in the stock market. Today we’re looking at some of the most volatile names trading below $1. And, if you’re looking for fast-moving stocks that climb and fall substantially on a given trading day, penny stocks are the best option to opt. However, the high risk and volatility also mean that you should have a thorough understanding of how to trade and what you’re investing goals are. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Inpixon (INPX Stock) 2:39 - Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN Stock) 4:22 - Camber Energy (CEI Stock) 5:55 - Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) 7:39 - Verb Technology (VERB Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Inpixon : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/INPX/ Sonnet BioTherapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SONN/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Exela Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Verb Technology : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VERB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #StocksUnder1Dollar, #Investing
Five best penny stocks to buy now under $1 for long term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5OE2djgFBpM
The popularity of electric vehicles is growing rapidly as they become mainstream. The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered the five best EV battery stocks to invest in with 10x returns. The stocks mentioned in this video are QuantumScape (QS Stock), FREYR Battery (FREY Stock), Romeo Power (RMO Stock), Solid Power (SLDP Stock), and LG Energy Solutions (LGES Stock). The global battery economy is shifting into high gear thanks to rapid EV adoption, improving technology, and a new urgency for governments and corporates to decarbonize. In this video, we have mentioned some key points that investors should keep in mind as this emerging theme continues to develop. EV battery companies align with the EV manufacturers. According to Deloitte, total EV sales will reach 11.25 million by 2025, and eventually hit 31.1 million by 2030. This means that the demand for EV batteries will also grow three times in the next eight years. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - QuantumScape (QS Stock) 2:49 - FREYR Battery (FREY Stock) 4:38 - Romeo Power (RMO Stock) 6:31 - Solid Power (SLDP Stock) 8:28 - LG Energy Solutions (LGES Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- QuantumScape : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QS/ FREYR Battery : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Romeo Power : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RMO/ Solid Power : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SLDP/ LG Energy Solutions : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LGES/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EvBatteryStocks, #EvStocks, #Investings
Five best EV battery stocks to invest in with 10x returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_7Ef87hiiVgo
Load More... Subscribe
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team have gathered the five best SPAC stocks to buy now with huge returns. The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) does not have commercial operations and is formed solely to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) or to acquire another company. The Stocks we have discussed in this video are SoFi Technologies (SOFI Stock), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS Stock), Skillz (SKLZ Stock), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN Stock), and Grab Holdings (GRAB Stock). We are living in the era of SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies. SPACs have been one of the trendiest investment vehicles in the stock market over the past two years. SPACs are public entities created specifically to merge with private companies to take them public. We have gathered the five best SPAC stocks to buy now. A measure of their popularity can be seen in the fact that there were just 59 SPAC IPOs in 2019, but that increased to 248 in 2020 and 613 in 2021. But a broader economic trend over the past year has led to a steady sell-off of high-growth and speculative stocks. That makes SPAC stocks a pretty risky investment. We believe it will take time for investors to understand the nature of SPAC stocks. In the long run, good SPAC projects will emerge as the winner. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - SoFi Technologies (SOFI Stock) 2:54 - Hims & Hers Health (HIMS Stock) 4:51 - Skillz (SKLZ Stock) 6:40 - Opendoor Technologies (OPEN Stock) 8:20 - Grab Holdings (GRAB Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- SoFi Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOFI/ Hims & Hers Health : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HIMS/ Skillz : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SKLZ/ Opendoor Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OPEN/ Grab Holdings: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GRAB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SPACstocks, #SpecialPurposeAcquisitionCompany, #Investing
Five Best SPAC Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns | Special Purpose Acquisition Company
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_hVRpC_nnIBk
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with another exciting video on penny stocks. We have compiled the five best penny stocks to buy now under $1 for long term. The stocks we have mentioned in this video are Inpixon (INPX Stock), Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN Stock), Camber Energy (CEI Stock), Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) and, Verb Technology (VERB Stock). If you’re comfortable with the risks, then penny stocks could be a good addition to your portfolio. And, with risks there are opportunities that you can maximize. Penny stocks under $1. Penny stocks are notorious for their wild swings in the stock market. Today we’re looking at some of the most volatile names trading below $1. And, if you’re looking for fast-moving stocks that climb and fall substantially on a given trading day, penny stocks are the best option to opt. However, the high risk and volatility also mean that you should have a thorough understanding of how to trade and what you’re investing goals are. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Inpixon (INPX Stock) 2:39 - Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN Stock) 4:22 - Camber Energy (CEI Stock) 5:55 - Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) 7:39 - Verb Technology (VERB Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Inpixon : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/INPX/ Sonnet BioTherapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SONN/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Exela Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Verb Technology : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VERB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #StocksUnder1Dollar, #Investing
Five best penny stocks to buy now under $1 for long term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5OE2djgFBpM
The popularity of electric vehicles is growing rapidly as they become mainstream. The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered the five best EV battery stocks to invest in with 10x returns. The stocks mentioned in this video are QuantumScape (QS Stock), FREYR Battery (FREY Stock), Romeo Power (RMO Stock), Solid Power (SLDP Stock), and LG Energy Solutions (LGES Stock). The global battery economy is shifting into high gear thanks to rapid EV adoption, improving technology, and a new urgency for governments and corporates to decarbonize. In this video, we have mentioned some key points that investors should keep in mind as this emerging theme continues to develop. EV battery companies align with the EV manufacturers. According to Deloitte, total EV sales will reach 11.25 million by 2025, and eventually hit 31.1 million by 2030. This means that the demand for EV batteries will also grow three times in the next eight years. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - QuantumScape (QS Stock) 2:49 - FREYR Battery (FREY Stock) 4:38 - Romeo Power (RMO Stock) 6:31 - Solid Power (SLDP Stock) 8:28 - LG Energy Solutions (LGES Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- QuantumScape : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QS/ FREYR Battery : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Romeo Power : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RMO/ Solid Power : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SLDP/ LG Energy Solutions : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LGES/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EvBatteryStocks, #EvStocks, #Investings
Five best EV battery stocks to invest in with 10x returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_7Ef87hiiVgo
With the development of Web3, we will see metaverse getting more adoption. We have compiled the top five metaverse stocks to buy now with huge upside potential. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best metaverse stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock), Fastly (FSLY Stock), Autodesk (ADSK Stock), Matterport (MTTR Stock), and Meta Platforms (FB Stock). Metaverse has become a hot topic in recent times, and companies are trying to make metaverse a reality. The metaverse is still in its early stages, making it a good time to invest in metaverse stocks. There's a lot of excitement surrounding the growth potential of the metaverse. The current concept of this word is still evolving, so don't concern yourself if it's fuzzy to you. In simple terms, the metaverse can be thought of as a melding of the physical and virtual worlds. For investors, what's key to keep in mind is that the metaverse has the potential to be the next evolution of the internet. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:09 - Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock) 2:50 - Fastly (FSLY Stock) 4:48 - Autodesk (ADSK Stock) 6:37 - Matterport (MTTR Stock) 8:29 - Meta Platforms (FB Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Roblox Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RBLX/ Fastly : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FSLY/ Autodesk : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADSK/ Matterport : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MTTR/ Meta Platforms : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #MetaverseStocks, #Metaverse, #StockMarket
Top Five Metaverse Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Upside Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_1vjMMZcMYCY
We have some exciting cannabis stocks to buy in these early phases of the industry. In this video, you will learn about the five best cannabis stocks to buy now. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked the best recreational marijuana stocks to invest in. The stocks we have mentioned in this video are Columbia Care (CCHWF Stock), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ Stock), Village Farms International (VFF Stock), and Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock), and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock). Cannabis stocks have been in the spotlight over the past couple of years. 2021 was a landmark year for cannabis stocks. The debate surrounding the legalization of weed advanced to a new level as federal lawmakers took concrete steps toward shaping a bill. Marijuana is finally on the verge of getting delisted from illegal substances. The bill will have support across both sides of the aisle, but there is uncertainty about the final numbers required to make it into law. Cannabis is already legal in 18 states across the United States and is gaining international recognition as well. It’s just a matter of time before the government completes the bill into law. The long-term prospects are positive. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Columbia Care (CCHWF Stock) 3:22 - Jazz Pharma (JAZZ Stock) 5:34 - Village Farms (VFF Stock) 7:12 - Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock) 8:48 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Jazz Pharma : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JAZZ/ Village Farms : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VFF/ Sundial Growers : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SNDL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #RecreationalMarijuana, #Investing
Five best cannabis stocks to buy now | Best Recreational Marijuana Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_QXbFg4Om_aE
Penny stocks have been on the hype during the economic unrest over the past few years. We have gathered the five best penny stocks to buy now on Robinhood. From the start of the 2022 Robinhood penny stocks are in limelight. Robinhood after being listed on the stock market has become more prominent. Stocks trading under $5 are penny stocks as per the Securities Exchange Commission. The stocks we mentioned in this video are Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON Stock), Globalstar (GSAT Stock), Palatin Technologies (PTN Stock), GloboCare (AVCO Stock), and Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock). Penny stocks are wonderful if you know how to find good ones to invest in. And some of the best are listed on Robinhood, which makes them easy to buy and sell. Penny stock trading is a useful way to experience the stock market with smaller investment amounts. Robinhood may be a great place to trade them. The app has millions of users who have created portfolios largely focused on penny stocks. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Vallon Pharma (VLON Stock) 2:57 - Globalstar (GSAT Stock) 4:56 - Palatin Technologies (PTN Stock) 6:42 - GloboCare (AVCO Stock) 8:27 - Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Vallon Pharma : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VLON/ Globalstar : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GSAT/ Palatin Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PTN/ GloboCare : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AVCO/ Electrameccanica : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOLO/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RobinhoodPennyStocks, #StocksMarket, $Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks to buy now on Robinhood | Robinhood Penny Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_H6-PFYImh8Q
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam