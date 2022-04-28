Is Foot Locker Inc. (FL) a Keeper?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/22 that Foot Locker Stock Has Gotten Hit Hard. Why It’s a Buy.
Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.34.
FL currently public float of 94.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 3.26M shares.
FL’s Market Performance
FL stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly performance of -33.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Foot Locker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.66% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.
Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.
FL Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.75% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.49% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.63. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -32.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Maurer John A, who sale 3,650 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Maurer John A now owns 22,454 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $113,150 using the latest closing price.
Johnson Richard A, the President & CEO of Foot Locker Inc., sale 49,000 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Johnson Richard A is holding 339,594 shares at $1,519,000 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 11.40 for asset returns.