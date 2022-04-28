Is DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) a Keeper?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.40. The company’s stock price has collected -13.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that DigitalOcean Stock Rallies on Strong Growth in Cloud Services for the Little Guy

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.80, which is $36.46 above the current price. DOCN currently public float of 59.87M and currently shorts hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 2.03M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went down by -13.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.13% and a quarterly performance of -19.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.54% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DOCN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at -24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.32. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw -48.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Butte Amy, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $57.66 back on Apr 05. After this action, Butte Amy now owns 31,000 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $288,300 using the latest closing price.

SORENSON WILLIAM G, the Chief Financial Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $60.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that SORENSON WILLIAM G is holding 151,740 shares at $1,827,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.24 for the present operating margin

+60.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.39.