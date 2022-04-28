Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.58. The company’s stock price has collected -6.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/20 that More EV Companies Are Coming to Market. None of Them Have Any Real Revenue.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.80, which is $1.44 above the current price. HYLN currently public float of 106.66M and currently shorts hold a 13.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 2.39M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.60% and a quarterly performance of -17.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Hyliion Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.28% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of -49.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HYLN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

HYLN Trading at -18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -46.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Healy Thomas J., who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $4.47 back on Feb 01. After this action, Healy Thomas J. now owns 32,972,856 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $1,787,600 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, the Director of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that KNIGHT ROBERT M JR is holding 20,000 shares at $61,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.60 for asset returns.