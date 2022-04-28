Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s stock price has collected -8.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that Spirit to Engage With JetBlue Over $3.6 Billion Offer. It Doesn’t Mean the Frontier Deal Is Over Yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ULCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.63, which is $6.98 above the current price. ULCC currently public float of 209.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULCC was 2.53M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC stocks went down by -8.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.58% for ULCC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ULCC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

ULCC Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Wetzel Josh A, who sale 2,003 shares at the price of $11.44 back on Apr 04. After this action, Wetzel Josh A now owns 2,029 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $22,917 using the latest closing price.

Filene Jacob F., the Sr. Vice President, Customers of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $11.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Filene Jacob F. is holding 85,122 shares at $11,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.43 for the present operating margin

-17.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -4.95. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.