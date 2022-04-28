International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that IFF Reaches Settlement Agreement With Carl Icahn

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE :IFF) Right Now?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 121.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $156.31, which is $33.94 above the current price. IFF currently public float of 254.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFF was 1.72M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.45% and a quarterly performance of -7.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.76% for IFF stocks with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $144 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IFF, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

IFF Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.20. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -18.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from GORDON ILENE S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $140.39 back on May 14. After this action, GORDON ILENE S now owns 1,255 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $140,386 using the latest closing price.

Herriott Simon, the President Health & Biosciences of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 1,332 shares at $138.47 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Herriott Simon is holding 1,515 shares at $184,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.65 for the present operating margin

+25.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at +2.30. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.