Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE :FBHS) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBHS is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

FBHS currently public float of 131.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBHS was 1.47M shares.

FBHS’s Market Performance

FBHS stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.13% and a quarterly performance of -20.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for FBHS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FBHS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FBHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to FBHS, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

FBHS Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.61. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. saw -31.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBHS starting from Thomas Martin, who sale 4,262 shares at the price of $89.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, Thomas Martin now owns 23,683 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., valued at $380,531 using the latest closing price.

PHYFER CHERI M, the President, Global Plumbing of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., sale 23,715 shares at $101.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that PHYFER CHERI M is holding 20,052 shares at $2,398,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBHS

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.00 for asset returns.