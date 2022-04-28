Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) went down by -6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.62. The company’s stock price has collected -11.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Check Point Stock Spikes as Raymond James Turns Bullish on 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.20, which is $11.98 above the current price. CHKP currently public float of 104.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHKP was 1.43M shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP stocks went down by -11.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly performance of 8.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for CHKP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $155 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Summit Insights, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to CHKP, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

CHKP Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.06. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 14.20 for asset returns.