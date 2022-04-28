Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/21 that Grab Shares Tumble in Trading Debut After Blockbuster SPAC Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE :AGCB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGCB currently public float of 44.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCB was 202.44K shares.

AGCB’s Market Performance

AGCB stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of 1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for AGCB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

AGCB Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCB

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.