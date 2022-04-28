Here’s Our Rant About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) went up by 4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE :WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.00, which is $12.97 above the current price. WAB currently public float of 175.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAB was 1.20M shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stocks went down by -4.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.39% and a quarterly performance of 0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for WAB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $92 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WAB, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

WAB Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.14. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from NEUPAVER ALBERT J, who sale 55,877 shares at the price of $96.80 back on Feb 22. After this action, NEUPAVER ALBERT J now owns 638,640 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $5,408,886 using the latest closing price.

DeNinno David L, the Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $95.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that DeNinno David L is holding 68,645 shares at $476,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+27.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.11. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.