Here’s Our Rant About Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) went down by -8.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.84. The company’s stock price has collected -7.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UCTT) Right Now?

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UCTT is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $38.8 above the current price. UCTT currently public float of 44.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UCTT was 435.64K shares.

UCTT’s Market Performance

UCTT stocks went down by -7.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.21% and a quarterly performance of -32.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.32% for UCTT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCTT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for UCTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UCTT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $66 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UCTT reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for UCTT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCTT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

UCTT Trading at -26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCTT fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.46. In addition, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. saw -42.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCTT starting from IBNALE DAVID T, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $45.68 back on Mar 02. After this action, IBNALE DAVID T now owns 47,899 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., valued at $1,141,888 using the latest closing price.

GRANGER CLARENCE L, the Director of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $50.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that GRANGER CLARENCE L is holding 88,137 shares at $152,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+20.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stands at +5.69. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.