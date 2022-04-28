Here’s Our Rant About Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.77. The company’s stock price has collected -10.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :FBC) Right Now?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBC is at 1.49.

FBC currently public float of 52.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBC was 501.17K shares.

FBC’s Market Performance

FBC stocks went down by -10.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.43% and a quarterly performance of -19.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Flagstar Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.98% for FBC stocks with a simple moving average of -20.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBC

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to FBC, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

FBC Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBC fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.30. In addition, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. saw -22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBC starting from Ciroli James, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $45.78 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ciroli James now owns 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., valued at $137,338 using the latest closing price.

Ciroli James, the EVP and Chief Financ Officer of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $45.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Ciroli James is holding 64,628 shares at $91,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBC

Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.