Here’s Our Rant About Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock price has collected -27.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOL) Right Now?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOL is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. EVOL currently public float of 7.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOL was 112.69K shares.

EVOL’s Market Performance

EVOL stocks went down by -27.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.38% and a quarterly performance of -53.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Evolving Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.81% for EVOL stocks with a simple moving average of -58.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EVOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2016.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for EVOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2015.

EVOL Trading at -49.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.75%, as shares sank -51.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOL fell by -27.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5470. In addition, Evolving Systems Inc. saw -60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOL starting from SINGER KAREN, who purchase 913 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Apr 04. After this action, SINGER KAREN now owns 4,253,851 shares of Evolving Systems Inc., valued at $1,653 using the latest closing price.

SINGER KAREN, the 10% Owner of Evolving Systems Inc., purchase 22,891 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that SINGER KAREN is holding 4,252,938 shares at $41,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOL

Equity return is now at value 104.40, with 69.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.65.