Here’s Our Rant About Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s stock price has collected -11.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/21 that Albemarle Stock Rises on Solid Earnings and Guidance—and Rising Lithium Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $248.20, which is $58.51 above the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.11M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went down by -11.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.32% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.39% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $280, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALB, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ALB Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.63. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Johnson Netha N., who purchase 1,060 shares at the price of $187.81 back on Feb 18. After this action, Johnson Netha N. now owns 7,303 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $199,074 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman, President & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,241 shares at $190.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 15,872 shares at $999,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.01 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +3.72. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.