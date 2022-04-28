Here’s How Your Trade Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Aggressively Right Now

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Rebound on Wheels; Reviving Auto Supply Chains; Alibaba Eyes Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $307.88, which is $41.32 above the current price. ODFL currently public float of 99.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 952.28K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.91% and a quarterly performance of -6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $348 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $330, previously predicting the price at $365. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ODFL, setting the target price at $327 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

ODFL Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.78. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 25,525 shares at the price of $351.82 back on Nov 19. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 816,939 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $8,980,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $353.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 842,464 shares at $6,012,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.97 for the present operating margin

+32.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +19.68. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.