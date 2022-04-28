GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s stock price has collected -12.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDS is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for GDS Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $389.37, which is $36.64 above the current price. GDS currently public float of 175.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDS was 2.09M shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS stocks went down by -12.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.17% and a quarterly performance of -27.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for GDS Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.97% for GDS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

GDS Trading at -26.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+18.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -16.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.41. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 148.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.77. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.