Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE :EB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EB is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Eventbrite Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is $9.87 above the current price. EB currently public float of 84.39M and currently shorts hold a 13.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EB was 860.69K shares.

EB’s Market Performance

EB stocks went down by -15.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.69% and a quarterly performance of -20.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Eventbrite Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.28% for EB stocks with a simple moving average of -36.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EB reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

EB Trading at -24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw -39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Sagi Vivek, who sale 27,377 shares at the price of $15.69 back on Feb 17. After this action, Sagi Vivek now owns 0 shares of Eventbrite Inc., valued at $429,519 using the latest closing price.

Sagi Vivek, the Chief Technology Officer of Eventbrite Inc., sale 16,500 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sagi Vivek is holding 27,377 shares at $264,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.22 for the present operating margin

+56.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc. stands at -74.32. Equity return is now at value -79.60, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.