Can Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Remain Competitive?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.31. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE :ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZWS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.80, which is $9.45 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ZWS was 1.04M shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

ZWS stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of 7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.32% for ZWS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZWS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

ZWS Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.11. In addition, Zurn Water Solutions Corporation saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Troutman Michael, who sale 500 shares at the price of $37.61 back on Dec 13. After this action, Troutman Michael now owns 32,191 shares of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $18,806 using the latest closing price.

Powers George J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, sale 30,289 shares at $37.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Powers George J is holding 23,621 shares at $1,124,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.15 for the present operating margin

+38.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stands at +5.46. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.