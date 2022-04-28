Can US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Remain Competitive?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE :USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.56.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.64, which is $6.36 above the current price. USFD currently public float of 214.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.14M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of 9.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for US Foods Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for USFD stocks with a simple moving average of 8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $41 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

USFD Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.11. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from CARRUTHERS COURT D, who purchase 14,040 shares at the price of $35.55 back on Mar 15. After this action, CARRUTHERS COURT D now owns 36,779 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $499,122 using the latest closing price.

BACHELDER CHERYL A, the Director of US Foods Holding Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that BACHELDER CHERYL A is holding 6,000 shares at $207,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+15.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.