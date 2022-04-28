Can Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Remain Competitive?

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) went up by 8.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s stock price has collected -6.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ :IMTE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMTE currently public float of 4.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMTE was 958.10K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE stocks went down by -6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.89% and a quarterly performance of -46.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.01% for Integrated Media Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.18% for IMTE stocks with a simple moving average of -30.23% for the last 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -55.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -80.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMTE starting from LEE YING CHIU HERBERT, who sale 1,685,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Sep 20. After this action, LEE YING CHIU HERBERT now owns 210,001 shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited, valued at $3,707,000 using the latest closing price.

Marvel Finance Ltd, the 10% Owner of Integrated Media Technology Limited, sale 1,685,000 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Marvel Finance Ltd is holding 210,001 shares at $3,707,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.16 for the present operating margin

-176.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -575.14. The total capital return value is set at -66.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -674.01.

Based on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), the company’s capital structure generated 186.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.10. Total debt to assets is 22.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.