Buy or Sell Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRVN) Right Now?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 630.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.75, which is $13.48 above the current price. DRVN currently public float of 70.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRVN was 455.24K shares.

DRVN’s Market Performance

DRVN stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of -2.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for DRVN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DRVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRVN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRVN, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

DRVN Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Rivera Daniel R., who sale 26,173 shares at the price of $32.11 back on Nov 05. After this action, Rivera Daniel R. now owns 42,768 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $840,415 using the latest closing price.

Rivera Daniel R., the EVP & Group President, Maint. of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., sale 1,559 shares at $32.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Rivera Daniel R. is holding 68,941 shares at $50,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+36.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +0.64. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.