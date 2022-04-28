Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/20 that Take-Two, Occidental Petroleum, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.07.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.09. AIV currently public float of 148.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.48M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.28% and a quarterly performance of -3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw -15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from CONSIDINE TERRY, who purchase 138,572 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Sep 30. After this action, CONSIDINE TERRY now owns 1,655,375 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $969,450 using the latest closing price.

CONSIDINE TERRY, the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, purchase 16,803 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that CONSIDINE TERRY is holding 1,516,803 shares at $117,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.